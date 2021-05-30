ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

