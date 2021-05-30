Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Accuray by 95.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.29 million, a PE ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

