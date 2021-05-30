ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

ACMR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 213,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.74. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.