Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.75

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AIF opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.65. Acorn Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48.

Acorn Income Fund Company Profile

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

