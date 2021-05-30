Acumen Capital Increases Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.15

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.31 million and a PE ratio of 210.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

