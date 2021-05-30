Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,122 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 75.4% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 130.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.40 and a 200 day moving average of $241.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.