Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,080,236 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

