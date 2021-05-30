Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,770,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

NYSE ES opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

