Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

