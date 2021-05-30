AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DWUS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

