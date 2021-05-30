Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.35. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,036,112 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

