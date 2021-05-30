Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AEOXF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $141.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73.
About Aeroports de Paris
