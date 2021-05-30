AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

