AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AGCO by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. 346,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,799. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

