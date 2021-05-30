Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

