agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of AGL opened at $35.94 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

