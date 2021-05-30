AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

