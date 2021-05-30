Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -467.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

