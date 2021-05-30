Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.