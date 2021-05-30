Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 28,000 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

