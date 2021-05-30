Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,668 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

