Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $979,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

