Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.80. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

