Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,800 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $462.16 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

