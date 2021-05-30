Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,600 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.