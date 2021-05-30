Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.18 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $347.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $349.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

