Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Alcoa worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Alcoa by 388.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 4,536,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,271. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.