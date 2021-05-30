Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 3,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,381,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.