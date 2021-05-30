Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

