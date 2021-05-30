Alexander Hume Sells 249 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $14,090.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander Hume also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.