Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $590.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.24 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

