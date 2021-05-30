Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 32,470 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.30% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRC opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

