Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,053 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

WTRG opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

