Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,888 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

