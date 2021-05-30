Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,412 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $231.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.