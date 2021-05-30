Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,181 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of TransUnion worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TransUnion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

