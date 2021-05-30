Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.12

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €205.12 ($241.32) and traded as high as €216.70 ($254.94). Allianz shares last traded at €215.35 ($253.35), with a volume of 1,032,718 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €222.15 ($261.36).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €205.12.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

