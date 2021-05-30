Alpha Family Trust Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 3.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 958,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,814. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

