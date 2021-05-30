Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,002.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

