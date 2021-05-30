Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 173 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,002 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT opened at $171.54 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.