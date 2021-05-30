Alps Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,248 shares of company stock worth $10,910,745. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.