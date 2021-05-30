Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

