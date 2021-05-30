Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,264,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

NYSE:FAF opened at $64.31 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

