Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.13 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $139.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

