Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

