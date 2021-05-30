Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is United Maritime Capital LLC’s Largest Position

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 19.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,207.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,398.20 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

