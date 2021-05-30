Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.20 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

