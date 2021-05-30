American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 30,594,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,369,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.