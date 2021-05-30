American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 30,594,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,369,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

