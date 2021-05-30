American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CMC Materials worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

