American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

